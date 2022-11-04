Startup Chippewa Valley Week announces 2021 program

Startup Chippewa Valley Week, the largest entrepreneurship event in the region will return for a fifth year of programming on Nov. 14 to 18.

The weeklong series of in-person events and programming aims to increase awareness surrounding the local startup ecosystem as well as inspire and equip the community to celebrate and support the local entrepreneurial spirit.

In addition to all programming being in-person this year, all sessions that occurs at CoLab will be simultaneously streamed on Zoom offering a larger reach and greater impact.

Startup Chippewa Valley Week is sponsored by Royal Credit Union.

It will feature over 15, free, in-person events focused on connecting, educating, and celebrating entrepreneurs of all types throughout the region. More than a dozen community partner organizations are leading the workshops, panels, networking events, and discussions that will provide training, skills, and development opportunities for participants. Startup Chippewa Valley Week is part of the larger, Startup Week Wisconsin.

“Startup Chippewa Valley Week gives our local entrepreneurs a platform to share their knowledge and successes with our community and come together to learn, network, and celebrate the incredible businesses that exist in our region,” said Adam Accola, co-organizer of Startup Chippewa Valley Week and Programming Administrator at CoLab.

Key local partners for Startup Chippewa Valley Week include organizations such as Royal Credit Union, CoLab, the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation, the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, Chippewa Valley Technical College, the Menomonie Chamber and Visitor Center, the City of Altoona, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Entrepreneur Program, the Small Business Development Center at UWEC, Chippewa Valley Tours, and Ruder Ware.

About Startup Week Wisconsin

Startup Week Wisconsin is more than just a week of events that brings people together. It represents a movement to not settle for the status quo, to keep our foot on the gas, and catalyze new relationships and collaborations among individuals and companies that make up Wisconsin’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Join us for an engaging week of events that serve as a reminder of how far we’ve come as a state, but more importantly, energized for our own region’s future and inspired to create, innovate, and contribute lasting, positive impact across Wisconsin and beyond. Startup Wisconsin Week is supported by the Greater Green Bay Chamber and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. To learn more about Startup Week Wisconsin visit www.startupwi.org.

Snapshot of the 15+ events happening during Startup Chippewa Valley Week, Nov. 14-18:

Merchant Services: Navigating Credit Card Processing for Your Business – Monday, Nov. 14 noon – Presented by Royal Credit Union hosted at CoLab(131 S Barstow, Eau Claire)

Start a Business: Step One – Monday, Nov. 14 6 p.m.—Presented and hosted by CVTC – Clairemont campus

Legal Issues Surrounding Business Startups – Tuesday, Nov. 15 3 p.m.—Presented by Ruder Ware hosted at CoLab

HATCH Pitch Event – Wednesday, Nov. 16 5:30 p.m.—Presented by the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation hosted at Applied Data Consultants (2985 58th St, Eau Claire)

Musky Tank—The New Math: Cash 1+1+1=19 – Tuesday, Nov. 15 6 p.m.—Presented by Musky Tank & Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and hosted at Modicum Brewing

Altoona Container Park Info Event – Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. – Presented by the City of Altoona and hosted at the Fish House (418 9th Street, Altoona)

For the full Startup Chippewa Valley Week calendar of events and program descriptions, visit www.colabec.com/startupcv.