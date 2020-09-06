State: La Crosse County has 14 new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County recorded 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 6.97% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Although Sunday’s total was a drop from the previous three days, the county has still averaged 21.29 new cases per day during the past seven days. Total confirmed cases are up to 1,326, which grows to 1,376 when including probable cases.

Sunday’s positivity rate was also significantly lower than the previous three days, in part because of 201 newly reported tests. The county hadn’t had more than 200 new tests reported in a day since Aug. 27.

As a result, the seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped from Saturday, though both remain above 15%.

The seven-day rate, which has been above 15% for five straight days, is at 15.68%, comparable to where it was at a week ago (15.55%). The 14-day rate, which has been above 15% for three straight days, is at 15.62%, up from 11.28% a week ago.

Total positivity increased to 5.81%, and total deaths remained at two.

Wisconsin added 893 new cases to its count Sunday, bringing the total to 81,193. The state reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 1,168.

