TOWNSHIP OF LUCAS — A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper is recovering after being struck by a passing vehicle Thursday night in snowy conditions. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 33 westbound in the Township of Lucas when the Trooper was hit.

The Trooper was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Thursday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department responded to the call.

Preliminary investigation found that while the Trooper was outside of his patrol car standing alongside a pickup truck on the right shoulder of the freeway investigating an unrelated crash, a westbound sedan approached that scene, struck the Trooper, and also struck the pickup truck he was standing alongside.

The pickup truck was occupied by two men who were uninjured. The striking vehicle was occupied by three women who were uninjured.

Both vehicles had to be removed from the scene by tow trucks due to the damage.

The Trooper’s squad car was not struck.

A lane of traffic near the crash location was closed for about 2 hours during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office reminds and urges all drivers to reduce speed when inclement weather and road conditions are present.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.