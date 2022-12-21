‘Stay home’ — experts tell Wisconsin residents to take blizzard precautions

Thom Daniels has been driving a snow plow in Chippewa County for the last eight years. He sometimes plows in Eau Claire and Dunn County as well. Normally, Daniels said, he likes the snow; it doesn’t bother him because it’s one of the ways he makes money in the winter.

Daniels has three plows to his name and despite high gas prices, he said he’ll still make a good money this winter.

“If the rest of the winter is like this past week, I won’t get a lot of sleep,” he said. “It’s not a bad job honestly. But even I am not looking forward to the mess that’s coming Wednesday night through Friday. It’s not the snow that’s the big threat or problem. It’s the sub-zero temps and high winds.”

The National Weather Service is warning Americans of numerous winter weather hazards impacting a majority of the nation in the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday morning, the La Crosse County Highway Department issued a special announcement warning that the duration of the storm, timing and staff shortages may reduce the frequency of county road snow plowing.

Representatives encourage locals to plan their travel accordingly.

“Stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to travel. Just stay off the roads to allow those plow drivers to do their job and get our roads cleared up,” said Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services.

Douglas said he’s hearing from the state Department of Transportation and State Patrol that visibility is going to be a big issue with this storm, along with extreme temperatures.

Residents need to make sure they have emergency kits in their cars and make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, Douglas said.

“With blowing and drifting snow, keep furnace vents and intakes for your furnace or your heating sources in your house clear and free. You don’t want them to get blocked up obviously. That can be deadly,” he said.

Daniels and Douglas said if a driver gets stuck during this storm to stay in their car and to keep their seat belts on. Also it’s crucial to have a charged mobile phone to reach out to tow trucks and emergency response teams.

“I worry about holiday travelers getting stranded. And that’s super dangerous,” Daniels said. “At some point you have to decide that it’s not safe to go out. It’s not worth dying for. Stay home and leave the roads to the first responders, you know, cops and EMTs and firefighters. And plow drivers of course. Leave it to the professionals until it’s safe.”

If you are stuck in your car

Charles Dornford, a staff sergeant in U.S. Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, teaches cold weather survival to Department of Defense personnel at one of the most frigid places on earth — Arctic Alaska.

Dornford said a winter survival kit for your car is crucial.

“You should have a good sleeping bag, extra warm clothes, food, water (or a way to melt snow), metal container (to melt snow), candles, matches, winter hat, gloves, boots, flashlight, and some sort of signal light. I have all this stuff packed into a duffel bag that I keep in the back of my car.”

Dornford suggests the following if you get stuck on the side of the road:

Immediately ensure that the exterior exhaust on the car is clear of snow so you don't get carbon monoxide buildup in the car.

Once you find yourself stuck in your car in a snowstorm, the best thing to do is stay put (unless you see a building nearby).

Then turn the car off. Turn it on every once in a while to heat it up, and then turn it back off to conserve gas.

Continue to check the tailpipe each time you turn the heater on.

When you turn on your car, charge your phone.

Try to reach 911. Give them as many details about where you are as possible which means know where you are — pay attention to the road names and exits you take when traveling in bad weather.

Keep something really bright in your car like a yellow or orange reflective vest you can hang out the window.

Some of the ways to keep warm in the car are doing various exercises. “Just do a set of pushups or flutter kicks every once in a while,” Dornford said.

Remember sitting for long periods of time can lead to blood clots so try to keep moving. If you have a history of blood clots it might be good to try to elevate your legs on the dashboard or in the back seat.

You also need to stay hydrated while you are out there. If you don't have water in the car, you will need to melt snow.

The more hydrated you are, the warmer you will be.

Keep your seatbelt on, and put on your hazard lights. Even if you're pulled over, people can still hit you, state police warn.

Turn on your hazard lights or place roadside flares near your car to alert other drivers and potential rescuers that you are there.

If you are stuck on foot

At the Eielson Air Force Base in Moose Creek, Alaska, where Dornford teaches military personnel how to survive when isolated in arctic elements, students spend several days a week outside in temperatures that range from -40F to -20F.

"One of the most extreme times I've had was teaching a class out here in Alaska in -57F. We don't have a temperature cut off where we cancel training. Although we were outside all day and night, we didn't have any cold injuries,” he said.

"Another pretty crazy time was training people on the Greenland icecap when it was -20 with 50 mph sustained winds. Good times," Dornford recalled.

Those conditions will likely be mimicked in Wisconsin this week.

Dornford offers some tips that anyone could use if they are stranded on foot in a snowstorm.

Dress properly for cold weather.

Wear layers and proper footwear. Snow boots are crucial.

Make sure you stay hydrated. "Dehydration is a very dangerous thing in a survival situation. Once you are dehydrated, you are much more likely to get frostbite and hypothermia. You will also not be thinking clearly and may start making poor decisions," Dornford said.

Try to find shelter but remember to alert people to where you are.

Don’t go to sleep in the snow.

Weather — What to expect

At the forefront of the active weather pattern is a very strong arctic cold front set to begin diving southward into the central Plains today and the southern Plains by early Friday. This will not be your average cold front as temperatures could drop 20 or more degrees within a few hours.

Since the temperature in Chippewa Falls is already below zero degrees you can understand why meteorologists, city officials and citizens like Daniels are worried.

The NWS has warned those in Western Wisconsin to look out for flash freeze conditions on roadways where any standing water doesn't dry quick enough. Accumulating snow followed by ground blizzard conditions and dangerously cold conditions could make travel impossible and life-threatening.

Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of a line from Madison to Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south.

Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge from Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

“I think everybody has got their eyes to the sky and we're seeing the snow starting to move across Minnesota already in what the meteorologists are calling, ‘phase one’ where we're going to get the snow today, followed by a little bit of a break and then the winds hit and the bitter cold,” Douglas said. “We're obviously checking our equipment, making sure we're ready to go and, you know, we always are. But we're reviewing safety stuff. Honestly everybody should right now.”

