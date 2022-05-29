Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

There’s no better time than this weekend to kick off our annual salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.

The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a veteran. Nominations will close July 2.

For the fourth consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.

We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.

You can nominate your hero at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/storiesofhonor/.

“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the valor, perseverance and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” president Paul Pehler said. “Please take a moment and nominate a admirable military hero.”

A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.

In August, the Herald will feature profiles of these heroes.

