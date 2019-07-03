Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to honor their bravery, service and dedication. These profiles will be featured on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Chippewa Herald through Aug. 7.
Print Ads
Construction
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.