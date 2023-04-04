Residents of Chippewa Falls who tried watching school board meetings online during the pandemic will attest to the fact that the audiovisual technology was lacking. Meetings were hard to hear and presenters and speakers talking to the board could only be seen from behind.

But that changed last week.

The Chippewa Falls School Board upgraded its meeting technology to improve audiovisual access to school board meetings for those watching remotely. The upgrades provide a higher quality of video and sound, along with providing better overall coverage of the boardroom during meetings.

The previous system had one camera that for the most part only provided a wide-angle view of the board meeting.

“We now have two pan-tilt-zoom cameras permanently mounted within the boardroom along with a new beamforming microphone, all of which are directly linked to the new DSP device in our equipment rack,” said Scott Marty, the school district’s director of educational technology.

In-person school board attendees will immediately notice two new ceiling mounted cameras as well as a ceiling panel with a large, lighted X on it. That’s actually a microphone.

“The most noticeable piece probably is going to be our very brand new beamforming mic,” Marty said. “Then you’ve got the green lights, which tells us that the mic is currently live and could be recording as long as we’ve hit the record button.”

That ceiling microphone is hooked up to the two ceiling cameras installed on both sides of the boardroom.

A digital sound processing unit was another piece that needed to be replaced. The upgraded version essentially serves as the brains to coordinate the sound from the microphone.

When watching the school board meetings on Google Meet, viewers will notice that the cameras now focus on whomever is talking. That’s because the microphone picks up their voice and focuses in on them, cuing whichever camera has the best angle to get that person in the shot.

Online users will still be able to virtually attend the live meetings via a Google Meet link. But they will see the meeting “from two different angles as the DSP unit and cameras use the beamforming microphone to determine where the sound is coming from and then switch or pan the cameras to focus on whoever is talking,” Marty said.

The new tech also makes it possible for people to go back and watch recordings of meetings, which was not a previous option. The recording link can be found by accessing each board meeting’s documentation on the BoardDocs website.

“So we now have a district channel where we’ll be saving those videos. And then the links to those videos will be loaded the next day or as soon as we can to Board Docs so not only will people be able to go and see what the agenda was for the previous board meeting as well as all of the documentation that was submitted to the district administrator’s office, but now there will be video links that people can go back and review,” Marty said.

In July, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes said he fully supported the technology upgrades. He wanted to make sure meetings were accessible to the public.

“It’s all about transparency. We’re all for that,” Holmes said.

But it’s also about logistics and FCC regulations.

Some of the microphones that were previously in the boardroom “are now in what they call the illegal band,” said Marty. “Whereas the frequencies at one point in time were viable for the FCC, since then they’ve repurposed those frequencies for some other things. Essentially, we just get a lot of cross-chatter, and it ends up making noises or squelching.”

The board spent about $30,000 to put in a digital sound processing unit as well as new video equipment.

The board’s request to add permanent cameras and recording capabilities “were added onto the already planned audio upgrades, which were all covered through using district technology department funds,” Marty said.

