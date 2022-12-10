Strengthening businesses: New Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president hopes to leave a legacy

It was the desire to return to Chippewa Falls that brought Allyson Wisniewski back to the city to serve as the new Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Wisniewski’s first day as chamber president was Nov. 28. Now, with just a few weeks of the presidency under her belt, Wisniewski said she’s elated to be doing the work she longed to do in Chippewa Falls.

Wisniewski grew up in a Minneapolis suburb of Champlin, Minnesota. She came to Wisconsin for college initially. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

She met her husband at UW-EC and decided to stay in the region.

Wisniewski is no stranger to the Chippewa chamber.

Her first job after graduating college was working in the tourism office at the Chamber of Commerce in Chippewa Falls — the fact that Chippewa’s chamber has a tourism division dedicated to recruiting visitors makes it unique.

She served as Chippewa Falls chamber tourism director for 10 years prior to her most recent employment at UW-EC.

Now, she’s excited about getting back to Chippewa Falls.

“I started here 16 years ago, in the tourism manager role and left seven years ago,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back into the business community and getting out and getting reacquainted with the businesses that have been here for a long time (and) acquainted with the new ones.”

She said she wants to be able to parlay her tourism work in the area into work that encourages visitors to come to Chippewa Falls to live and work for good.

“So you’ve been here at play? Would you like to come here and work and live? We have really, you know, great spaces, great amenities for you to do all of the above,” she said. “We have people who, maybe, come here to visit and then think this might be a nice place to live and we have some great opportunities.”

Being president of the chamber revolves around representing chamber member businesses, and representing the many different facets of industry in the community, she said.

“From hospitality to health, manufacturing, retail, you know, kind of the whole gamut,” she said. “What does our chamber membership want and need and how can the chamber be a connector of businesses; people within the community?”

Wisniewski said working with local businesses and community leaders to decide what’s going to be good for the business community and the community as a whole is paramount to her work. She’s grateful to be getting back out into Chippewa, talking with people, listening to what the community is looking for and figuring out how the Chamber of Commerce can help.

A Chamber of Commerce typically focuses on working for local businesses. It’s a business network whose goal is to further the interests of businesses. Business owners in towns and cities form these local societies to advocate on behalf of the business community.

These organizations of business-oriented citizens invest their time and money into community development, community programming and working together to improve the economic, civic and cultural wellbeing of the area.

Chambers may act as spokespeople for the business and professional community while rendering specific products or services to benefit chamber members and the cities in towns where they reside. Chambers also host a slew of business-oriented events which educate business owners and promote local businesses and organizations.

Currently the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has 714 member businesses which represent about 17,000 employees. Of the member businesses and organizations, 81% have 25 employees or less.

In 2021, 1,500 chamber members came together for 31 different chamber events. The events included such gatherings as Coffee and Commerce, Success For Breakfast, Business After Hours, Excellence in Education, Farmer Appreciation, Women to Women, Oktoberfest and the Nonprofit Roundtable.

It also boasted 25 ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremonies in 2021.

“We have been a strong member of the community along with many others. And I look forward to the continued partnership with the community of Chippewa Falls which has continued to grow. And so I ask, how do we foster that while keeping the hometown feel of Chippewa Falls? And what does that mean and what conversations are we having around the challenges and opportunities that our community has?” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski said she asks herself and her staff how they can we be a connector. She thinks the answer is partly in listening to what the community has to say, asking questions and being willing to learn.

The chamber has been active in Chippewa for over 114 years. Her hope is to leave a strong chamber legacy for years to come in this community that she calls home, Wisniewski said.

“What is that legacy going to be? And when someone comes in 40 or 50 years, this is something that I can say I’ve been able to be a part of and helped make that happen. Not just myself but our staff and other organizations in the community. Being part of projects like that is what really excited me about applying for the position,” she said.

