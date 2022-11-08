 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student from Bloomer awarded 2022 GPDA Scholarship

BLOOMER — Goulds Water Technology, a Xylem brand, announced this year’s recipients of the Goulds Professional Dealers Association scholarships.

Sixteen students across the United States — including one from Bloomer — will each receive a $1,500 scholarship, totaling $24,000.

Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills. As a resource for GPDA members, the scholarship emphasizes the company’s support and commitment to independent dealers. The scholarships will help students obtain higher education at college or technical school.

“We are proud and honored to award this scholarship to 16 students every year in support of their higher education goals,” said Susan O’Grady, director of marketing, building services and agriculture at Xylem Inc. “GPDA continues to provide value to its members, including supporting their students’ future success and professional development.”

The full list of the 2022 GPDA scholarship recipients:

  • Jacob Crawford; Phoenix, Arizona; Empire Pump
  • Reese Ensing; McBain, Michigan; Pearson Drilling Company
  • Jaidyn Kreke; Bartelso, Illinois; Kohnen Concrete Products
  • Meagan Frazer; Bloomer; Frazer Excavating
  • Jenna Cole; Hannibal, New York; Lakeshore Supply
  • Thomas Chouinard; Saint-Pascal, Quebec; Plomberie Chouinard KRT Inc.
  • Caroline Martin; Dudley, Georgia; Sam Martin Well Drilling Inc.
  • Camryn Schooley; Westminster, Maryland; Legacy Septic
  • Molly Larson; Allenspark, Colorado; John's Well Service
  • Conner Holton; Spearman, Texas; H&H Water Well Service Inc.
  • Abby Hulinsky; Arcadia, Nebraska; Greenland Well Service Inc
  • Iliana Armenta; Austin, Texas; Texan Sprinkler Systems
  • Jacob Gasparini; Brewster, New York; Lumar Plumbing & Heating, Inc
  • Keniston Mullis; Monroe, North Carolina; D.L. Mullis Well Drilling
  • Sharlyse Henshaw; Worthington, Massachusetts; Henshaw Well Drilling
  • Ella Willis; Snowflake, Arizona; Willis Drilling & Pump

GPDA is the industry’s oldest and largest dealer’s associations, founded over 50 years ago. As a world-class professional membership organization, GPDA provides independent dealers with extensive technical and product training, sales leads and marketing support, and has graduated more than 20,000 dealers and distributors from its education center. GPDA scholarship recipients are family members of GPDA members. Since its inception, the annual GPDA scholarship program has awarded more than $372,000 to 320 recipients.

To learn more about the Goulds Professional Dealer Association and GPDA scholarship, visit https://info.xyleminc.com/gpda-program.html. To learn more about Goulds Water Technology visit www.goulds.com.

