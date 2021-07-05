Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His previous research has concluded that such poaching worsens when legal protections are relaxed, based largely on numbers of radio-collared wolves that disappear well before the batteries are due to fail.

Treves argues that people who are hostile toward wolves may regard easing of rules as a sign that attacking them is acceptable. A 2017 paper responding to one of his earlier studies described the claim as “based on flawed analysis and unconvincing interpretation of scientific literature.”

Daniel MacNulty, an associate professor of wildlife ecology at Utah State University, questioned the methods Treves and his team used to calculate cryptic poaching for their latest paper, saying more direct evidence was needed.

“I would interpret the findings cautiously,” he said in an interview last week.

Treves said his conclusions were justified by a variety of wolf population and social science data.

The Wisconsin DNR says on its website that it is preparing for a fall hunt “through a transparent and science-based process” that will take into account the February results. The Natural Resources Board is expected to set a kill quota in August.