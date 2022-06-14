Summer Food Service Program available at Chippewa Falls schools

The Chippewa Falls School District announced its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) which provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are not available.

Free meals will be made available to children 18-years-old and under. Those over 18 who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may also receive free meals.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Susan Lang, Food Service director. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

The program runs in conjunction with the summer school program so it is a short time frame.

The free meals will be available at the following locations from through June 23 (Monday – Thursday).

Halmstad Elementary School: Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., Lunch 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Chippewa Falls Middle School: Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., Lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Chippewa Falls High School: Breakfast only 7:20 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. For more information please dial 211 or text ‘food’ to 304-304.

