Sun Country Airlines service from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to Fort Myers starts today

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) announced that Sun Country Airlines’ nonstop seasonal service from EAU to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) officially kicks off today.

“Starting today, travelers in our region have nonstop access to Southwest Florida; a highly requested destination amongst travelers. Combined with Sun Country’s low fares, travelers can easily explore the Sunshine State from the convenience of the Chippewa Valley,” said Charity Zich, airport director. “From this area we have really strong demand for the Southwest Florida area. This particular nonstop is pretty exciting for local folks.”

Zich oversees the daily operation of the airport, carrying out the policies and procedures of the airport commission. Management of the facility includes a variety of operations including marketing, maintenance, operations, security and administration.

The nonstop seasonal daily service to Fort Myers, FL runs through April 17. That service arrives and departs from Fort Myers on Mondays and Fridays, weekly.

The new nonstop seasonal destination to Florida is in addition to the four flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) with connection opportunities within the Sun Country network.

Seasonal flights to Orlando, FL will launch on April 17.

In the Fall of 2023, nonstop Las Vegas flights will begin, bringing even more seasonal options to the region.

“Sun Country is known locally as a low-cost carrier. So, in addition to the, you know, the attractive destinations that they fly to, their fares are also very attractive for local travelers,” Zich said.

Zich also wanted to make sure that travelers knew that the new services are popular. It’s important that those traveling to Florida, any anywhere else, arrive at the airport early.

“People are used to getting here an hour prior to departure,” she said. “With larger aircraft and the fact that we expect these flights to be really full, we are recommending that people get here 90 minutes to two hours in advance of their flight.”

Additional information can be found on the airport website by clicking on the flight information tab at www.chippewavalleyairport.com

Travelers interested in making reservations can visit www.suncountry.com or call Sun Country reservations at 651-905-2737.

