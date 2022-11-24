Sunem Beaton-Garcia: Endless gratitude after first year

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, I look back on my first year in the Chippewa Valley and feel immense gratitude.

When I was welcomed to Chippewa Valley Technical College as the new president in 2021, I was filled with excitement to help the College continue its success, a drive to help bring new ideas to fruition, and both exhilaration and a bit of trepidation as my family and I moved to the Chippewa Valley region.

It may have been hard to imagine what the future would hold for us here, but we were ready for it. Of course, some of my first thoughts were about the difference in climate. After almost a year and a half working with so many wonderful people in the Chippewa Valley and throughout western Wisconsin, I can honestly say my gratitude is endless.

It may be cold, but the hearts of the people who live here are so warm. Faculty and staff said yes to new ideas when it would have been easy to say no. Community partners met with me so I could understand the culture of their business and how CVTC fits into the community. And students took time out of their busy days to tell me how they were working toward their career goals and how we could improve our efforts to help them succeed.

This holiday, as we reflect on thankfulness, I’m truly grateful for those in western Wisconsin who have embraced me and the work we do at CVTC. With that warmth, we are able to make students’ dreams a reality.