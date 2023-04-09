CAMERON — An outpouring of sympathy and support from residents and law enforcement has been directed toward Cameron and Chetek as news spread that two local police officers and a suspect were killed in a shootout that began with a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

“We just found out this morning. Just totally shocked,” Chetek resident Mary Berg said Sunday. “Just feel heartbroken for the families. Totally heartbroken. Hopefully we can heal as a community. It’s terrible.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

According to a DOJ press release, at 3:38 p.m. Saturday an officer from the Chetek Police Department stopped a vehicle in the village of Cameron and gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect from the incident was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

None of the names of those involved have been released. The Wisconsin DOJ did not immediately respond to an email from The Chippewa Herald seeking additional information.

The location of the shooting on County Highway SS is familiar to most local residents as the main road between Cameron and Chetek. Firefighters from the Cameron Area Fire District were at the scene Sunday spraying down the highway with water.

Chetek City County President Scott Bachowski said he knew the police officer who was killed, but could not release her name.

“She was truly truly a wonderful woman, and someone the community and the kids in the community are really going to miss,” Bachowski said.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and a candle had been set up Sunday in a snow bank at the Chetek Police Department.

Residents said the officers were well-loved and will be missed.

“They were just too young. Great people,” said Ashley Elledge from Cameron. “A lot of people in this area are very heartbroken.”

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department shared its condolences as well.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and Chetek Police Departments," the Barron County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook.

Friends and family from out of town visiting for the Easter holiday expressed dismay about the situation.

“I’m not from around here but it’s horrible. I really appreciate all police officers, anyone who is protecting the public. And it’s terrible. And I’m sorry but this is a political thing, we need to have greater enforcement of our gun laws,” Rosann Froehle of Center City Minnesota. “My condolences to the families. It is terrible.”

Gov. Tony Evers offered support and sympathy in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss," Evers wrote.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a tweet late Saturday. "I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time."

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

DCI will provide reports to the Barron County district attorney for review at the conclusion of its investigation.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said in a Facebook post: “My heart goes out to the City of Chetek and Village of Cameron. Two police officers were killed in the line of duty. If you thought you seen me in Chetek on patrol today, you did. Good neighbors help out in your time of need.

Rest easy officers, we have your watch from here.”

Wisconsin State Journal Reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

Close Firefighters from the Cameron Area Fire District clean County Highway SS outside Cameron on Sunday. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: On Sunday, Cameron Area Fire District hoses down the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: On Sunday, Cameron Area Fire District hoses down the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: On Sunday, Cameron Area Fire District hoses down the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: The Chetek Police Department lost an officer on Saturday. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: The Chetek Police Department lost an officer on Saturday. Flags fly at half-staff in front of the Chetek Police Department on Sunday. Two police officers, including one from Chetek, were shot to death during a traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: The Chetek Police Department lost an officer on Saturday. Many locals dropped off flowers in memory of the slain officers. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A makeshift memorial of flowers and other items lines a snowbank in front of the Chetek Police Department on Sunday. Two police officers, including one from Chetek, were shot to death during a traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday. The water tower in Cameron IN PHOTOS: Cameron and Chetek mourn the loss of two police officers Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Firefighters from the Cameron Area Fire District clean County Highway SS outside Cameron on Sunday. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: On Sunday, Cameron Area Fire District hoses down the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: On Sunday, Cameron Area Fire District hoses down the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: On Sunday, Cameron Area Fire District hoses down the scene of the fatal traffic stop. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: The Chetek Police Department lost an officer on Saturday. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: The Chetek Police Department lost an officer on Saturday. Flags fly at half-staff in front of the Chetek Police Department on Sunday. Two police officers, including one from Chetek, were shot to death during a traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Above: The Chetek Police Department lost an officer on Saturday. Many locals dropped off flowers in memory of the slain officers. Two police officers were shot to death during a routine traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday, authorities say. Gunfire erupted after an officer from the Chetek Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the village of Cameron around 3.38pm local time, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A makeshift memorial of flowers and other items lines a snowbank in front of the Chetek Police Department on Sunday. Two police officers, including one from Chetek, were shot to death during a traffic stop in Cameron on Saturday. The water tower in Cameron