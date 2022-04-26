Suspect arrested in death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.

The suspect was known to the deceased, and it is believed there is no longer a threat to the community at this time.

“While nothing will change what happened to Lily, or bring her back, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news to her family and to the community,” Kelm said during a press conference Tuesday evening. “Driving through our town we are able to see the purple ribbons, and honestly I would expect nothing less from the Chippewa Falls community, the Chippewa Valley, and our surrounding communities.”

He did not release a name and no timeline was given for when a name would be released.

A search warrant was executed today at 422 N. Grove St. in Chippewa Falls where evidence was collected. Any other information the community may have about this story can be communicated via the tip line at 1-800-263-5906 until noon tomorrow.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was contacted by Lily’s father who advised that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.

Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends.

After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.

Peters’ body was found at 9:15 a.m. Monday near the Duncan Creek Trail in downtown Chippewa Falls. She was reported missing Sunday, and her missing persons case was changed to an active homicide investigation Monday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.