Suspicious fire causes $125,000 in damage in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls Police and Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire that caused $125,000 in damage yesterday.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS and Chippewa Falls Police were sent to 721 Superior Street which was reported to be on fire.

According to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services, firefighters and EMS arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the residence. The fire extended into the attic of the residence.

Battalion Chief John Bowe of the Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services said in a media release that crews attacked the fire from the interior and roof of the building. The main body of the fire was extinguished in 15 minutes.

24 firefighters were on scene with no reported injuries to responders.

According to a media release by Chief of Police Matthew Kelm, officers arrived on scene and started assisting fire units.

“We are considering this fire to be suspicious in nature,” Chief Kelm said. “We are very early into an active investigation into this incident. At this time we are not releasing any more details to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Officers notified neighboring residences and established an outer perimeter by closing down the nearby roadways. Once it was safe to do so, an inner perimeter was established.

Fire units have now left the scene and most of the roadway has been opened. Police units will remain at the scene.

Local Fire and EMS were aided by the Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire Departments.