Swimmer’s ear, a condition that occurs when water or moisture is trapped in the ear canal, is often talked about during summer, but health professionals say it is a year-round condition and doesn’t just affect those who swim.

Swimmer’s ear can develop from taking showers or baths, being in a humid environment, using hairspray or gel, wearing ear buds and can even be triggered by skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis.

Dr. Samantha Vouyiouklis, a Prevea Health family medicine resident physician, says it’s not necessarily water that causes swimmer’s ear, but rather bacteria contained in the water.

“Excess water keeps the ear damp, which makes it a good environment for bacteria to grow. Moisture in the ear can also remove earwax, which protects the ear canal from harmful objects, dust and infection.”

Here are five things to know about swimmer’s ear.

You need earwax. Earwax is the body’s natural way of protecting the ear canal. If you develop excessive earwax, talk to your doctor about the best method of removal.

Keep your ears dry. Use ear plugs, a bathing cap or wetsuit hood, when appropriate, to prevent water from getting in your ears. Then, use a towel to dry your ears as soon as you’re done swimming or bathing.

Do not put anything into your ear. You should never put anything smaller than your elbow into your ear, especially cotton swabs. These can often push ear wax closer to the eardrum, which can affect your hearing and balance. Objects in the ears can also damage the thin layer of skin lining the ear canal.

Skin conditions may contribute to swimmer’s ear. Having eczema or dermatitis increases the risk of developing swimmer’s ear because products used to relieve ear itching and dryness can dampen the inner ear, or flaky skin can produce debris in the ear canal, leading to infection.

Swimmer’s ear is treatable. A course of antibiotic ear drops will typically clear swimmer’s ear in seven to 10 days. If symptoms do not ease, or new symptoms develop, such as a fever, pain or redness around the ear, contact a doctor or visit an emergency department.

Symptoms of swimmer’s ear are often mild at first but can worsen if left untreated. You may experience itching in the ear canal, redness inside the ear, discomfort that is made worse when pulling on the outer ear or drainage of clear, odorless fluid.