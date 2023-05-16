The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Sydney Gums, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Cory Gums & Jessica Gums

Educator: Mrs. Heather Brandner, Chi-Hi AP Chemistry Teacher

Sydney’s comments about Mrs. Brandner: “Prior to taking AP Chemistry with Mrs. Brandner, I was feeling pretty lost on what I wanted to study after I finished high school. I had known I enjoyed science, but Mrs. Brandner’s own passion for chemistry and how well she taught it was what helped me decide to pursue it. She’s also such a wonderful person to be around and I’ll always be impressed with how she dealt with my questions and friendly bickering.”

Mrs. Brandner’s comments about Sydney: ”Sydney’s calm and collected persona, along with her contagious smile, make those around her feel welcome. As a student, Sydney was hard-working and determined to understand the complexity of AP Chemistry. As a science intern, Sydney went above and beyond by helping students learn chemistry and preparing lab supplies. As the president of the Chemistry Club, Sydney researched and developed procedures for fun activities. Sydney’s dedication and compassion for others sets her apart and will open up endless opportunities in her future.”

Future Plans: Sydney plans on attending UW-Madison to major in biochemistry. After graduation, she hopes to go into a pharmacology program and eventually be involved in the production of medicines.