The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees:

Sydney Retzlaff, McDonell Central Catholic High School

Parents: Scott and Michelle Retzlaff

Educator: Ms. Mary Jo Sprunk – St. Charles Elementary Kindergarten Teacher

Sydney’s comments about Ms. Sprunk: “Ms Mary Jo never forgot to make each student feel loved and appreciated. Each day we were greeted with a warm smile. She made learning fun and exciting whether it be through reading books by her favorite author, Patricia Polacco, or learning the days of the week with a fun song. I still use the lessons she taught me every day and will not forget how important she made me feel.”

Ms. Sprunk’s comments about Sydney: “Why wouldn’t a teacher not want to go to their classroom each morning when there were children like Sydney waiting to absorb your next lesson? Although a quiet little girl, Sydney was also a tenacious, curious, attentive learner, a creative student and a very hard worker. She was the proverbial sponge. But being a wonderful student wasn’t all that encompassed Sydney. She had a tender heart. She was so very kind and helpful to the other children. I know what I saw in Sydney in kindergarten will be carried into her future.”

Future Plans: Sydney plans to attend UW-LaCrosse to major in Psychology. Her goal is to eventually receive her masters in psychology and pursue a career in clinical counseling.