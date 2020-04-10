Symptoms vary for COVID-19 patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the challenging issues with COVID-19 is the symptoms can look so different from person to person, said Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

“COVID-19 can look like allergies or a cold,” Clements said during media interviews Friday. “Almost everyone has a fever during this. The second most common symptom is a cough.”

COVID-19 hits numerous systems in the body, which is why there are so many different reactions to the virus.

Some people are reporting symptoms ranging from diarrhea to nausea and even loss of sense of smell. Clements said that is confusing because those symptoms often are the same as what people experience with the common flu.

Roughly 25% of people wind up being hospitalized, and nationwide, about 3% of those infected have died from the virus. Meanwhile, many people infected with coronavirus barely develop symptoms.

Clements said many people can stay at home to safely recover, as long as they make sure to isolate themselves from others. But he also said people need to get to a hospital immediately if symptoms worsen.