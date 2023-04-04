MENOMONIE — Tanglewood Greens, a championship 18-hole golf course, recently was purchased and plans are underway to reopen its restaurant and bar, event center and driving range this summer.

Throughout 2023, the Menomonie golf course will undergo extensive green and fairway restoration.

The full re-opening of the golf course is set for the spring of 2024.

Tanglewood Greens has been closed since 2020.

Mark Wallskog, the new owner of Tanglewood Greens, is a veteran of the hospitality industry. He also owns Heartwood Resort & Conference Center in Trego and Safe Step, a hotel bathtub refinishing company in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

He and his team are committed to bringing Tanglewood Greens back to its former glory.

“A course of this caliber that lies within the city limits of Menomonie is a great asset to the community. We plan to restore the course properly and estimate this will take about a year to complete,” Wallskog said.

UW-Stout graduate Samantha Folkenson has been brought on board as Tanglewood’s general manager. Folkenson brings dual degrees in hotel, restaurant, tourism and golf enterprise management to the team.

Her most recent assignment was with Oak Glen Golf Club in Stillwater, Minnesota where she was the assistant general manager. She oversaw an 18-hole championship course, a 9-hole executive course, and a 400-guest event center.

During college, Folkenson interned at The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado where she completed Forbes 5-star hospitality training course.

“The Little Nell provided me with an exceptional foundation in hospitality, and I am so thankful for that opportunity. Patrons there regularly included renowned celebrities and corporate executives,” Folkenson said.

“I’m excited to bring this above and beyond, 5-star service and my expertise in the golf industry to the community of Menomonie.”

The restaurant and bar at Tanglewood will provide a new place for the community to find causal food in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Special dinner nights, acoustic music events, and a grand opening will be announced in upcoming months, according to a press release.

