Technology upgrades will make seeing and hearing school board meetings easier

The Chippewa Falls School Board has decided to upgrade its meeting technology, which will make life easier for those watching meetings from home. The new tech will also make it possible for people to go back and watch recordings of meetings, which is not currently an option.

Anyone who has elected to watch Chippewa Falls School Board meetings through Google Meet, from the safety and comfort of their home or workplace, knows the current technology is lacking. It’s difficult to hear those who are talking depending on who is speaking and where they are in relation to the microphones.

The current setup is not presenter-friendly, which means if a parent or student shows up to talk to the board, a check is presented to the athletic department or a presentation is made by a contractor, those at home can’t see what is happening. You can only see their backs on camera through Google Meet right now.

And if you can’t tune in live while the meetings are happening there’s no option to go back and see a recording.

Chippewa Falls clearly works hard to make sure PowerPoints and relevant documents to each meeting are available online through the BoardDocs link on the website. This allows anyone to access everything relevant to the agenda and minutes online — from cost estimates, to complaints, to responses about criticism. But that’s not the same as seeing the entire meeting.

During the June board meeting Scott Marty, the district's director of Educational Technology, addressed this and laid out the options for upgrading the tech. There was detailed explanation and discussion over the different types of microphones, cameras and whether the board would record and archive meetings as some other towns and counties do.

In July the board told Marty to do what he thought was best to make upgrades.

“It’s all about transparency. We’re all for that,” said Superintendent Jeff Holmes of Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) back in July.

But it’s also about logistics and FCC regulations.

“Some of the microphones that we have in there, we discovered are now in what they call the illegal band,” said Marty. “Whereas the frequencies at one point in time were viable for the FCC, since then they've repurposed those frequencies for some other things. Essentially, we just get a lot of cross-chatter and it ends up making noises or squelching.”

A board member inquired about the possibility of upgrading the video technology after a quote had been secured to upgrade the audio components earlier in the year.

Now the board is going to spend approximately $30,000 to put in a digital sound processing unit as well as new video equipment. The money will come from Murphy’s technology budget, he said.

“Similar to what a lot of other city boards and school boards have been doing lately is we're gonna get a one ceiling mounted microphone that essentially is called a beamforming mic and that will pick up on whoever is talking in the room,” Murphy said. “And we can kind of zoom that in on a specific level. So that way, you know we pick up the sound that we want to pick up.”

In the 13 years since the current equipment was installed, technology has morphed and increased. Murphy and the board members want to capitalize on that while ensuring that what they install will be viable for the next decade.

“There's a lot of things that now you can do with audio tech or with video text that you couldn't do before, which includes a lot of network components. Fiber Optics kind of provide a lot of versatility that way,” Murphy said.

One of the biggest differences that the public will notice is that the sound quality will improve immensely, Murphy said.

“While we're not planning on doing a full out production of everything, they will notice the improved sound and the wide angle camera,” he said. “When we do have people that speak at the meetings — whether it's some of the members of our schools that come in to present or kids speaking — they're going to see them actually on screen presenting instead of just seeing their backs on camera like they do now. They'll see their faces, they'll be able to hear them.”

Once the upgrade is complete, hopefully by November, the board will also be able to take presentations which are made at meetings and put them online after they are recorded through Google Meet.

“So there should be a much better all encompassing view of at least what's going on if you're attending online or even watching afterwards, instead of attending in person,” Murphy said.