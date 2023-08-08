Aug. 9-13
Clark County Fair, 1121 E. Division St., Neilsville, Wis. Featuring: Live music including Chris Kroeze; livestock judging; carnival. Information: www.clarkcountywi.gov/clark-county-fair.
Aug. 10-12
Ashley for the Arts, Memorial Park, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia, Wis. Featuring: REO Speedwagon, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Jake Owen. Cost: $45 three-day general admission. Information: ashleyforthearts.com.
Aug. 10-13
Pierce County Fair, 364 N. Maple St., Ellsworth, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; demolition derby; tractor/truck pull. Cost: $5 daily admission; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php.
Rusk County Junior Fair, W8323 East Edgewood Ave., Ladysmith, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; inflatables; rodeo; horse pull; live music. Cost: $8 daily admission; $20 season pass; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: www.ruskcountyjrfair.com.
Aug. 11-13
Irishfest, South Side Fest Grounds, 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live music including Gaelic Storm, Screaming Orphans and Boxing Banjo; Highland Games; Irish market; food vendors. Cost: $25 three-day admission; $15 one-day admission. Information: www.irishfestlacrosse.org.
Aug. 12
Pure Water Days Parade & RiverFest, downtown Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m., games, live music, arts and crafts vendors. Information: www.chippewafallsmainst.org/pure-water-days-parade—-riverfest.html.
Aug. 17-19
Larryfest, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge, Wis. Featuring: The Foreign Landers, Cup O’ Joe, The Wildwoods, Resonant Rogues, Steam Machine. Cost: $150 three-day admission. Information: www.kvama.org.
Aug. 17-20
SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, 18696 MN-16, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Goldwing Express, Figuring It Out, Paul Family, Lori King & Junction 63. Cost; $45 four-day admission. Information: www.semba.tv/?page_id=1245.
Aug. 17-26
Apollo Music Festival, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Concerts and master classes; additional events in Rochester, Winona and La Crosse. Cost: Free. Information: www.apollomusicfestival.com.
Aug. 25-27
Great River Folk Festival, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys, High & Rising. Cost: $70 three-day admission; $45 two-day admission; $25-30 one-day admission. Information: www.greatriverfolkfest.org.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.