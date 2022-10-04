Tennessee man in Amber Alert kidnapping held on $1 million cash bond

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 22-year-old Tennessee man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area will be held in jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Trevor D. Blackburn appeared via video Tuesday morning in Chippewa County Court, where Judge James Isaacson set the bond on possible charges of kidnapping, burglary, and other assorted charges. A criminal complaint has not yet been filed. Blackburn will return to court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I think he's a flight risk," Isaacson said.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested the $1 million cash bond with conditions Blackburn has no contact with the victims in the case. If he were able to post bond, he must have GPS monitoring equpment. Newell said the high cash bond amount is warranted, noting Blackburn crossed state lines to come to Wisconsin to kidnap the girl.

Newell described the "pre-abduction behavior," where Blackburn "essentially blackmailed her to provide child pornography." He noted that Blackburn has no ties to the area, having been in Maryland and recently moving to Tennessee.

"This is a very concerning situation," Newell said. "What is disturbing is the escalation of the blackmail."

Public defender Kirby Harless said Blackburn suffers from a variety of mental health issues and lives in his home. Harless said Blackburn has no criminal history and has never missed a court date. Harless requested a $40,000 cash bond, saying $1 million is "more than what is necessary."

Blackburn was arrested Sunday night by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Superior Police Department. Blackburn is accused of kidnapping Kryssy A. King, who was discovered missing from her home Saturday morning. An Amber Alert was issued later that morning, which stated that King was “in serious danger.” She was located Sunday evening, hours before Blackburn was arrested.

According to the preliminary reports, Blackburn and King met through social media and had never met in person. King flew from Nashville into the Minneapolis airport, and made his way to King’s home in the town of Ruby.

Kowalczyk said that King was located east of Cornell. She was taken to an area hospital but seemed healthy, he said.

During the roughly 40 or so hours they were together, it appears Blackburn broke into a home to take food and water, and he accidentally left some of his property at the scene. The bond requirements state that Blackburn cannot have contact with both the girl and the homeowner.