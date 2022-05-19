The big gig: Two Chi-Hi bands to play Summerfest next month

Two groups of young Chippewa Falls musicians are set to play The Big Gig.

Conrad & the Comrades, a brass rock band from Chippewa Falls High School, and Ember Sky, a rock outfit with members from Chi-Hi and Chippewa Falls Middle School, are among the top 10 finalists in the annual Rockonsin competition.

With their top 10 placement, they will both play a 20-minute showcase at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 25.

“Come join us at The Big Gig to see these 10 talented statewide garage bands rock the Summerfest stage showcasing their love of music and performance and cheer on these young musicians as they shine in the spotlight when they perform at The World’s Largest Music Festival,” said Dennis Graham, Rockonsin founder and producer.

The 2022 Rockonsin State Finals will be June 24-25 at Summerfest from noon to 2:30 p.m. each day on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.

The finalists representing Wisconsin high schools and middle schools from Ashland to Muskego and Chippewa Falls to Cedarburg and in between have been selected by three music industry judges to perform.

The 2022 winning and runner-up bands will be announced at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, on Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok (@rockonsin).

Each of the bands will be evaluated by a different set of three music industry judges on expression/creativity/technique, rhythm/vocals, primary beats/blend/time, synergy and a summary of each musician knowing their role and how the band gels as one musical unit. Each band, after their Summerfest performance, will receive a private verbal critique from one of the judges.

The 2022 Rockonsin winning and runner-up bands will each perform a second 40-minute showcase gig at The Big Gig on the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage on July 8, with the runner-up hitting the stage at 2 p.m. followed by the winning band at 2:50 p.m.

The winner and runner-up each win a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (winner, 12 hours; runner-up, 8 hours). Each of the 10 finalist bands receive two Shure microphones (one vocal and one instrument with cords). The winning band will also receive a Shure wireless vocal microphone system.

For more information on Rockonsin, go to rockonsin.org.

