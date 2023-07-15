The event, dubbed Meet to Eat For the Free Clinic, is the sole community fundraiser that the clinic holds. It otherwise relies on donations and grants to provide free health care to uninsured Chippewa County residents, the release says.

To take part in the fundraiser, eat at one of the participating restaurants, which will give 25% of your purchase to support the Open Door Clinic. The participating restaurants are Harms Way Bar & Grill in Bloomer, Old Abe’s Supper Club in Jim Falls, River Inn in Wheaton, The SandBar & Grill in Lake Wissota and Xpeditions in Bloomer.