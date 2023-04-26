The Chippewa Falls Police Department will purchase a licensed therapy dog this year.

During a natural disaster, traumatic event or tragedy a therapy dog can bring comfort to those who are suffering. Many people are able to connect with dogs and being around a dog may have a therapeutic effect on those in times of crisis.

“At the national level the degree of apprehension members of the public feel towards police is much higher than it has been in the past," said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm. "Dogs are an excellent way to foster a positive interaction with the community and the police."

Fully trained therapy dogs, like the one that will join the Chippewa Falls Police Department, can help calm and comfort crime victims or those struggling through crisis. Therapy dogs are specially bred and trained so that, unlike patrol dogs, they can be pet, held and interact with the public in a calm and reassuring way.

Though the dog has yet to be born, Kelm said staff members already look forward to welcoming it to their ranks.

“A therapy dog program is something I've wanted to bring to the department here for a couple of years. I think it's a program that is something that's proven in the law enforcement community,” he said. “I feel that it's really a proven tool that we know is going to help.”

Therapy dogs generally are calm and well-behaved, so they do not upset or make those around them uncomfortable.

“I think it is going to help people in crisis. So victims of crimes, witnesses, children, those people who just need the comfort of a dog being there. It's going to be there for them,” Kelm said. “It's also going to be available for us to take out to events where we connect with the community and nothing's going to bridge that gap faster than a fluffy, nice therapy dog.”

Each dog on a police force is trained for purposes. Some police dogs are known to apprehend suspects, protect their handlers from offenders, find lost people, locate human remains or sniff out drugs, bombs and other harmful substances.

Chippewa Falls’ K9 Leo serves some of those functions. K9 Leo is a dual-purpose police dog trained in apprehension as well as detecting drug paraphernalia, according to Chippewa Falls Police Sgt. Stephen McMahon, Leo’s handler.

Kelm said the patrol canine program with K9 Leo has proven effective. But he’s looking for something different in a therapy dog than what Leo offers the department.

“My requirement is low-energy, friendly, low maintenance, loves people. I don't want a puppy that's gonna go off the walls. Puppies are puppies, but ultimately I want a therapy dog that is going to be comforting, relaxed — the opposite of Leo, who is a ball of energy. He is the opposite of relaxed. He is an excellent work dog but this dog is going to be like if you took Leo and did the opposite, other than obedience.”

The police department plans to purchase an Australian Labradoodle from Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a member of the Australian Labradoodle Association of America. Labradoodles are known for their even temperament.

Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles is a small breeder originally located in Osseo.

Donor support

Much of the funding for the therapy dog is coming from donors, Kelm said. That includes the cost of the pup itself — the dog is being donated.

“When we reached out and talked about wanting to start a program, we talked to various different companies, different people that had dog related programs, and we barely had to ask, and they were saying, ‘Well, we'll donate this,’ because they understand, you know, it's good for the community,” Kelm said. “They understand it's going to be helpful to people who need it most.”

Donations include boarding costs of about $750 per year, dog food costs of $1,440 per year, grooming costs of $650 per year along with veterinarian check-ups which cost roughly $600 per year.

Chippewa Falls police said it will cost roughly $3,000 to purchase the therapy dog’s equipment such as harnesses, crates, leashes, dog beds, a badge and cold weather gear.

The therapy dog training course registration and testing will cost $500. Then there are the ongoing, annual operational costs at about $80 per year, which covers annual recertification and miscellaneous expenses.

“We've had ongoing donations since we started the canine program with Leo and this is also a city-owned dog,” Kelm said. “We have funds available there that we can use for both animals.”