CAMERON — About 2,000 people attended the visitation and funeral of slain police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel as they were laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds more lined the streets for the procession as the small northwestern Wisconsin town swelled with law enforcement and others who traveled to pay their respects.

Breidenbach, a 32-year-old Chetek police officer, and Scheel, a 23-year-old Cameron police officer, were killed a week ago in a shootout with 50-year-old Glen Douglas Perry of New Auburn during a traffic stop. Perry later died at a hospital.

At the funeral, Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin said Breidenbach wore a badge, carried a gun and helped maintain public safety.

“But like all good officers, she did so much more than enforcing the law,” he said. “She built bridges into our community with kids and adults alike in our schools, on our streets downtown.”

A 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute preceded a procession after the service.

Breidenbach became engaged to be married just a month ago. Her fiancé said he would miss her fierce sense of humor and her gung-ho, fearless attitude.

Maranatha Evangelical Free Church Senior Pastor Cody Kargus said he was close to both officers. He said both were good Christians and will be remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice: laying down their lives in the line of duty.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday that Breidenbach and Scheel pulled Perry over to check on his welfare after their departments received “notification of concerning behavior” and because he had an outstanding warrant.

Court records show a Barron County judge issued a bench warrant for Perry on March 30 after he failed to appear during a court hearing requested by the county’s child support agency as part of a divorce case. Perry was also charged twice with offenses related to domestic violence in 2020.

Breidenbach joined the Chetek police force in 2019 and handled the department’s therapy dog, Officer Grizz. Before working for her hometown police department, she worked for nine months with the Stoughton Police Department in Dane County.

Scheel joined the Cameron Police Department in 2022 after graduating from the law enforcement academy in December. He also served six years as a member of the Army National Guard.

The village of Cameron and city of Chetek are small communities located 8 miles from each other. Each has about 2,000 residents.

Both communities’ police departments have just a handful of officers.

The shooting is being investigated by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation. It garnered national attention and an outpouring of condolences via social media from other law enforcement agencies and elected officials like Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers ordered all flags be lowered to half staff on Wednesday in honor of Scheel and Breidenbach.

The officers’ visitation began at 9 a.m. and was followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies were held at Cameron High School with police honors conducted outside the school at its conclusion.

Memorial funds for the fallen officers have been set up at banks in the region. Donations to the Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund can be sent to PO Box 457, 101 W. Main St. Cameron, WI 54822. Donations to the Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund can be sent to Sterling Bank, 427 Second St., PO Box 106, Chetek, WI 54728.

Close First responders from across the region attend the funeral Saturday in Cameron. Rochester police are among the law enforcement officers from across the region who paid their respects during funerals Saturday as slain police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were laid to rest in Cameron. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel laid to rest Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. First responders from across the region attend the funeral Saturday in Cameron. Rochester police are among the law enforcement officers from across the region who paid their respects during funerals Saturday as slain police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were laid to rest in Cameron. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon.