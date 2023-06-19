Thousands enjoyed cold beer, hot food and live musing Saturday during the Summer Kick Off event at Leinie Lodge.

The event, which spreads across the grounds of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery, is the largest outdoor event at the business.

The event included games and bags tournament, Leinenkugel family members singing and live music by Uncommon Denominator, The Dweebs, Bag Men: featuring Steve Gorman formerly of The Black Crowes, Luther Dickinson, North Mississippi All Stars and Nick Govrik and Trigger Hippy.

“The music was killer,” said Marcus Minkowski of River Falls. “My wife and I come every year and this was the best show in a long time. It’s also special because my son just turned 21 so he can actually have a legal beer with us now.”

Angela Marshfield of Stanley said she looks forward to the Summer Kick Off each summer.

“I remember they used to have a family reunion and now it’s the Summer Kick Off. I think this company just continues to innovate in their brewing but also in their community activities. This is just such a fun day at the most fun destination in Chippewa,” Marshfield said. “I wish we could do this three or four times a year. It’s just that good.”

Pete Schofield of Minneapolis said he comes into town every year just for events at Leinie Lodge.

“I love Leinenkugel beer. I love the family. I love the company. I’m a huge fan. Anybody that gets to know this place and the family behind the brewery would feel the same,” he said. “The only bad part is it’s always one of my first days out all day in the sun each summer. I always get sunburned. But that’s why God made beer and barbecue.”

Leinenkugel's Summer Kick Off featured food trucks from Bubble's BBQ, CV Cheesesteak, Dhimiters, Dolce Ragazzi Pizza, Island Vibe and Smoke Stream.

Food trucks will continue to be available at the Leinie Lodge from noon to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 14.

Learn more about Leinie Lodge summer events at www.leinie.com/tours.

