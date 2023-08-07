Two people are dead in an apparent drowning incident on Pokegama Lake, near Chetek, and a third man died in a separate incident Friday on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.

According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, the Barron County 911 center took a call reporting a person in the water near a running pontoon on Pokegama Lake.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department, along with the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek EMS, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

According to the press release, 59-year-old Scott Brummond from Chippewa Falls was found dead and brought to the shore. An empty pontoon was located in the area, along with a life jacket in the water near it.

Investigators learned a second person had been on the pontoon with Brummond and could not be located. The search continued for the other boater until about 9 p.m. Friday evening, when the recovery effort was stopped until the following morning.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the search continued with the DNR, the Barron County Sheriff's Department, a private boater, and 5 Star Sonar out of Cameron, according to the Sheriff's Department. After a short search, the second boater was located.

Doug Robinson, 59, of Chetek was pronounced dead after being recovered from the water, according to the press release.

The accident remains under investigation by the DNR.

Also on Friday around 9 p.m., the Eau Claire Fire Department located a missing Eau Claire man who had drowned.

A 26-year-old alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Justin Vue, had gone missing earlier that day while tubing and swimming in the Chippewa River.

Vue’s body was found about 20 feet from shore near the UW-Eau Claire footbridge. The Chippewa River’s depth where the body was found measured 8 to 10 feet, authorities report.

That incident remains under investigation.