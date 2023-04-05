The 1st District race for Chippewa Falls city council came down to a coin flip to break a tie between two write-in candidates during Tuesday’s election.

Incumbent 1st District Alderman John Monarski ended up on the right side of the coin.

Monarski ended up as a write-in candidate and nearly lost his seat due to an error on his nomination papers. Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens said Monarski's name could not be included on ballots due to the error, so he ran as a registered write-in candidate.

Because there were no candidates on the ballot for the race, election inspectors hand counted each write-in vote, Givens said.

Monarski was a registered write-in candidate, which meant if a voter were to ask if there are any registered write-in candidates, poll workers could provide his name. Monarski received 14 votes. One of those write-in candidates was Heather Pollard, who also received 14 votes.

“To break a tie, a method that results in a random outcome is utilized, in this case, a coin flip to determine the winner,” Givens said. "The election inspectors flipped a coin, and John Monarski won the coin flip."

In another city election, Chippewa Falls City Alderman Christopher Gilliam, who resigned from his position as 3rd District Alderman on March 10, still won reelection Tuesday.

Because he put in his bid for reelection before resigning due to a relocation out of the district, his name still appeared on the ballot.

Gilliam received 411 votes, official write-in candidate CW King received 10 votes and another seven votes went to non-registered write-ins.

Gilliam can’t take the 3rd District seat because he no longer lives in that district.

“They can't legally nominate me. I can't serve in that seat, so the seat is just going to become vacant,” he said.

Givens said by the time Gilliam had resigned the ballots were already printed and mail-in ballots had been sent out with Gilliam’s name on them.

The most likely thing that will happen to the 3rd District seat now that Gilliam has won is the city council will vote on who they want to serve in his place. That’s what happened with District 5 councilwoman Heather Martell.

“Basically somebody can apply for it as if it's like a job. And then the council can vote on that individual and they come forward for a hearing and whatnot. Then they take a vote on whether or not to appoint that person and since it's going to be the beginning of the term, it is possible Bridget (Givens) may run a special election for it,” Gilliam said. “I'm not sure if she'll do that or not. It would depend on whether or not more than one person decides they're interested in it. If only one person or nobody steps forward for that, they wouldn't spend the money to conduct an election.”

Other results

Mayor Greg Hoffman won reelection, receiving 2,738 votes against 71 write-in votes. In the 5th District, Heather Martell won reelection with 258 votes against four write-in votes.

In the 7th District, Jason Hiess won reelection with 399 votes against one write-in. All were running unopposed.

There were two open positions to fill on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District school board since two current members are leaving their positions, according to Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes. There were only two candidates for those open spots: David Martineau and Peggy McKillip. Martineau received 6,679 votes, McKillip received 5,224 votes. There were 95 write-in votes.

Voter turnout was high in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. Givens said the turnout was at 45%. But it wasn’t a hotly contested local race. The statewide race for Wisconsin Supreme Court brought people out in the bad weather.

Jack Johnson, 55 said he cared deeply about the results of that race.

“I know that there have been ads all over saying she did this and he did that but I’ve looked at Protasiewicz and Kelly closely. I know which way I’m voting. I have to do what’s right,” he said.

Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly in a race for Wisconsin Supreme Court that could determine the future of abortion rights, election laws and voting rights.

Lake Hallie village votes ‘Yes’ on pair of referendum questions Tuesday Residents voted yes on a pair of referendum questions Tuesday to exceed the Lake Hallie Village levy limit by $810,000.

Candidate for Chippewa Falls City County resigns from office due to relocation, but still on April ballot Incumbent city council members and the Mayor of Chippewa Falls are running for reelection on April 4 and before the election the District 3 councilman resigned.

Council member fights to bring Safe Haven Baby Box to Chippewa Falls Chippewa Falls may become the first city in Wisconsin to have a Safe Haven Baby Box after th…