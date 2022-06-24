 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time Capsule - Edson Baseball Team

  • 0
Time Capsule Baseball

Shown in this photo is the damage to the North side of Irvine Park, just south of the Ojibwa Golf Course on Hwy 124 at the north side of Chippewa Falls.  Photo courtesy of the Chippewa County Historical Society

Time Capsule: Edson Baseball Team

What a great photo of some pretty serious looking baseball players from the Edson area! Unfortunately, as often happens, the names and date were not recorded with this photo. If anyone has this information, please let the Chippewa Area History Center know so that we can document them.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News