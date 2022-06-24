Courtesy of the Chippewa County Historical Society
Time Capsule: Edson Baseball Team
What a great photo of some pretty serious looking baseball players from the Edson area! Unfortunately, as often happens, the names and date were not recorded with this photo. If anyone has this information, please let the Chippewa Area History Center know so that we can document them.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
PHOTOS: Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
Chippewa Area History Center construction progress
EAU CLAIRE — The suspect in last week’s Eau Claire County homicide has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Shown in this photo is the damage to the North side of Irvine Park, just south of the Ojibwa Golf Course on Hwy 124 at the north side of Chippewa Falls. Photo courtesy of the Chippewa County Historical Society