Time Capsule: 1941 flood damage in Chippewa Falls

In late August of 1941, torrential rains in Northern Wisconsin caused the Chippewa River to flood, causing much damage to businesses and houses along lower Bridge Street and River Street in Chippewa Falls. E.J. Crane & Sons was among those adversely affected by the flooding.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0