Time Capsule: 1957 Elks Club Wissota Open Golf Tournament

Chippewa Herald-Telegram, July 29, 1957
Pictured on the left is Don Johnson of Eau Claire as he offers congratulations to Captain Dennis Sullivan after Sullivan edged him in the sudden death playoff in the finals of the Wissota Open Golf Tournament, held at the Elks Country Club this past weekend. Both golfers were tied with four under par, 101’s following the completion of the 27 hole meet. Captain Sullivan is with the Air Force and is currently stationed at Truax Field.
