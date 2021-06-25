Time Capsule – 1969 Chippewa County Wisconsin Pictorial Atlas

Pictorial atlases and plat books are important resources for local history and genealogical research. The 1969 atlas has many photos along with plat maps and family information. This photo shows the Delmar Jenneman Farm as printed in the 1969 Pictorial Atlas of Chippewa County, Wisconsin. Following is the family information also included in the atlas for the Delmar Jenneman family:

Jenneman, Delmar: O; FN 1-T-2; Ph 568-8392; WF Erma (father John Bowe); CH Bernard & Benjaman-twins, Charlotte, Leon, Godfried; MI (miscellaneous information) St. Paul’s Catholic, Holy Name Society, Altar & Rosary Society, Foresters; NFO; Moose; WF Homemakers Club; Lived in Co. 45 yrs; Farm in family 42 yrs; Bernard & Ben in Army in Germany; CH 4H, FFA; WF Cook at Knotty Pine Resort; General farming, dairying 6 purebred Holsteins; A.B.S employee. Bloomer, RT 3.

From this description (and by looking at the legend in the plat) we can see that the Jenneman family owned their farm which was located in Section 1 of Township 30 North, Range 9 West. His wife was Erma (daughter of John Bowe), the names of their children are listed, groups and societies that the family belonged to are listed, the length of time they have lived in Chippewa County and on the farm are listed, other occupations of the family are listed. What an amazing resource for family research!