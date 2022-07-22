Time Capsule: A new entrance to Irvine Park

Chippewa Falls Ladies Art Society Will Decorate the Park

April 28, 1907 The Daily Independent newspaper (future Chippewa Herald)

The ladies of the Chippewa Falls Art Society have advised the Park Commissioners that they would donate a Main Entrance Gate to Irvine Park and plans are being perfected for its immediate construction out of selected gray granite.

The proposed plan for the Entrance calls for a 22-foot driveway, on either side of which will be erected columns four feet in diameter and ten feet high and, on both sides of the main drive, there will be a six-foot entrance for pedestrians with columns three feet square and six foot high on either side of this entrance; each of these columns to be surmounted by a round piece of granite of proper size.

From the design determined upon, it is safe to say that the Entrance will be imposing as well as a very appropriate monument to the generosity of the Art Society.

