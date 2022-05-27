 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Time Capsule

Time Capsule: A paddlewheel steamboat called the E. Rutledge

E. Rutledge
Edward Rutledge Charity and CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

A paddlewheel steamboat called the E. Rutledge was once used to tow log rafts on the Chippewa River during the lumbering era. As the lumber industry prospered, it became more difficult for the steamboat pilots to navigate the river due to stray logs.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

