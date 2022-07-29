Time Capsule: Chippewa Aircraft Corporation

Reider Olsen was born in Norway and immigrated to Merrill, Wisconsin in 1922. In 1928, he moved to Chippewa Falls and built this monoplane called the Olsen Scout. He used a Szekely 30 h.p. engine. The logo on the fuselage reads “Chippewa Aircraft Corporation.”

