Time Capsule: Chippewa Aircraft Corporation

Chippewa Aircraft Corporation
Chippewa Area History Center

Reider Olsen was born in Norway and immigrated to Merrill, Wisconsin in 1922. In 1928, he moved to Chippewa Falls and built this monoplane called the Olsen Scout. He used a Szekely 30 h.p. engine. The logo on the fuselage reads “Chippewa Aircraft Corporation.”

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

