Time Capsule: The 1963 Renovation of the Chippewa Falls Mill Pond swimming pool

Following years of calls for a new swimming area for Chippewa Falls area kids due to poor water quality and a muddy bottom, the revamped Chippewa Falls Mill Pond Swimming Pool opened in June of 1963 following an extensive renovation. The renovation was coordinated by Mayor James Knight, Street Commissioner James Bjork, Street Committee Chairman Henry Anderson, City Engineer Seymour Cray and Alderman Cliff Scheidler.

The 450 foot by 600 foot pool was drained in April and city crewmen went to work pushing tons of loose muck from the bottom of the pond. The material had been deposited in the pool from two sources. First, the pool inlet was a piece of storm pipe jutting into Duncan Creek. During periods of high waters, the yellow waters of the creek emptied into the mill pond. Secondly, a storm sewer draining both the hilly region to the west and Irvine Park, emptied directly into the mill pond. The water also became stagnant in the summer, causing the pool to be closed to swimming.

