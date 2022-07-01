Time Capsule: The American Immigration Company

The problem of getting a farm is made harder to people who have not yet accumulated money enough to buy for the reason that the price of land is likely to go up just about as fast as their accumulations will — possibly faster. This leaves the would-be farmer relatively in about the same position from year to year — or perhaps he gets a little worse off with reference to his ability to buy a farm. He puts his money in a bank — a wise act as far as saving is concerned — and it draws 3% interest. Unless we are very much mistaken, land in northern Wisconsin will advance in price more than 10% per annum in the next few years. Therefore, the money in bank drawing 3% is in reality becoming a smaller factor in dealing with the problem of getting land.

We have in Chippewa Falls the American Immigration Company, a concern that is backed by the wealth of this northern country and as the Independent (newspaper) has said before is trustworthy. They will sell you a piece of land and you can make your own payment, and what they sell can be depended upon. They will take you upon the ground if you desire it and give you a good deal. We are not writing this at the request of the company but simply in the hope that we can benefit the condition of many of our people who have a little money and would like to place it where it will bring them a good return. The land is the thing and you want to get some of it before it gets beyond your reach.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0