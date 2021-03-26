Time Capsule: The Bus Depot at Jasper Drug in Chippewa Falls

Jasper Drug Bus Depot, 420 Bridge Street, advertisement (September 19, 1940, Chippewa Herald-Telegram):

Fast, comfortable Super Coaches every day on convenient schedules, go GREYHOUND to the following locations: Twin Cities, $3.20 round trip; Chicago, $9.90; New York, $29.85; Detroit, $16.20; Los Angeles, $54.90

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

