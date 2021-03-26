 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: The Bus Depot at Jasper Drug in Chippewa Falls
Time Capsule: The Bus Depot at Jasper Drug in Chippewa Falls

Greyhound Bus Depot
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Jasper Drug Bus Depot, 420 Bridge Street, advertisement (September 19, 1940, Chippewa Herald-Telegram):

Fast, comfortable Super Coaches every day on convenient schedules, go GREYHOUND to the following locations: Twin Cities, $3.20 round trip; Chicago, $9.90; New York, $29.85; Detroit, $16.20; Los Angeles, $54.90

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

