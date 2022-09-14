Tiny House resident talks about getting his life on track after prison

Dale Kortesmaki is a 54-years-old Chippewa Falls resident who lives in a tiny house behind Landmark Christian Church. The church hosts a couple of tiny houses for the housing insecure.

“I am a resident of a tiny house. I was released from prison a little over a year ago now,” he said. “Basically, they put me out in a hotel for 30 days, and I'm from the area and my paper is from the area and there's no home or no shelters.”

Kortesmaki met Mike Cohoon last year. Cohoon helps oversee Hope Village tiny houses community.

“Mike helped me get into a tiny house program which has been a very big blessing. I've also worked the program. I had four things I personally wanted to work at… to change my life mentally, physically, spiritually and financially. That's as basic as I could get it and keep it so I wouldn't go down rabbit holes,” he said. “So if I keep it that way, that's everything that the whole village program pushes towards and helps you obtain.”

Kortesmaki said he’d decided to get his life back on track after serving time in prison. He knew he had a long road ahead of him — trying to find employment, stability and staying sober were some terrifying goals at the time, he said.

Before going to jail he’d run a very successful trim carpentry construction company for 16 years. But he drank, he said. And when he drank he became a different person. When and and his ex-wife divorced, he said he went through a very difficult time.

“I was very lost and broken,” he said. “I just needed someone to believe in me and give me a chance.”

Kortesmaki said he believes the Lord brought him to Hope Village.

“I have a lot of violence in my record. When I drink I become a totally different person. So looking at that, it's hard to, you know, that's how people look at you,” he said.

“I have a record so that people would not rent to me basically. So it's been a challenge.”

He said he’s been trying to make better choices and to not repeat past mistakes.

“When I met Mike Cohoon, he took the time to hear my short story and direct me to the right resources that I needed to get my life back together. I had to have an interview with Mike to explain that that ain't me, you know? That is me in some rough times, and I've been through them. I did do this,” he said. “However, I'm ready to make a change in my life. And I needed someone to trust me and believe in me. And Michael was there and he heard me speaking from my heart.”

Kortesmaki said living at the Hope Village Tiny Houses has been great, providing him with a sense of security and stability.

“It has taught me self-worth and accountability,” he said.

“I used to think homelessness, poverty and food insecurity happened to people who just made bad decisions or didn't want to put in the work, but it’s not true at all. These issues can happen to anyone and at any time. They are people who just need help for one reason or another. It shouldn't matter why or how they ended up in their situation.”

Kortesmaki said he hopes to continue to be a good person. For him that means serving others, volunteering and sharing his story.

“This is an achievement, an accomplishment, and he's given me that chance. The last thing I want to do is disappoint him or let him down. And I want to be able to be an inspiration to others that are out there and that are in this scenario,” he said.

Hope Village provided Kortesmaki with the tools, support, information, guidance and love that he needed to be successful, he said.

“I've been able to get a good paying job. I like that I can also pay my bills and help me save (money). There are so many things that have improved in my life with the help of Hope Village. I'm learning to live life fully and work through daily challenges as they arise,” he said.

Kortesmaki said he doesn’t want to mislead people. The tiny houses program is work. There’s a lot of personal responsibility and initiative attached to living there.

“I make it sound easy because I want it really bad. But there is structure behind all the village work. There's help. There's guidance. There's a program that you need to do and follow,” he said. “It's not easy all the time, but it's just like you got to work at AA or NA. It's just as life saving.” He said.

Kortesmaki is working to transfer out of state to live closer to his daughter. He plans to move out of the tiny house as soon as he has all his papers in order to leave the state legally.

“I will be forever grateful for Hope Village. I needed someone to believe in me when I didn't even believe in myself, and Hope Village was that beacon of light.”