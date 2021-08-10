 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah Health reinstates some visitor restrictions
0 Comments

Tomah Health reinstates some visitor restrictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

Due to an increase in COVID activity, Tomah Health is reinstating some visitor restrictions at the hospital.

Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said only two visitors will be allowed per patient in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Myhre said there has been an increase in the number of patients with COVID symptoms presenting in the hospital’s Emergency & Urgent Care Departments. Tomah Health had lifted visitor restrictions in June due to a decline in cases.

Myhre strongly urged anyone not vaccinated to get a COVID vaccination. Vaccination information is available from the Monroe County Health Dept.

She also highly recommended everyone -- including those already vaccinated -- to wear a mask when indoors.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point since early February. As of Aug. 9, 481 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin, up 33 from Sunday and 171 from a week ago. State health officials say that's the highest number since Feb. 11, when 489 patients with the illness were hospitalized.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News