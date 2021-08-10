Tomah Health reinstates some visitor restrictions

Due to an increase in COVID activity, Tomah Health is reinstating some visitor restrictions at the hospital.

Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said only two visitors will be allowed per patient in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Myhre said there has been an increase in the number of patients with COVID symptoms presenting in the hospital’s Emergency & Urgent Care Departments. Tomah Health had lifted visitor restrictions in June due to a decline in cases.

Myhre strongly urged anyone not vaccinated to get a COVID vaccination. Vaccination information is available from the Monroe County Health Dept.

She also highly recommended everyone -- including those already vaccinated -- to wear a mask when indoors.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point since early February. As of Aug. 9, 481 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin, up 33 from Sunday and 171 from a week ago. State health officials say that's the highest number since Feb. 11, when 489 patients with the illness were hospitalized.

