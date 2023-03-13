In May 1867, the Leinenkugel family brewery was founded in Chippewa Falls by Jacob Leinenkugel. Now in 2023, a sixth generation of family members are keeping the company thriving. That includes Tony Bugher, the new president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

More than 150 years after the brewery opened, Matt, Kirk, Ellie and Katie Leinenkugel work alongside Bugher to carry on the legacy their great-great-great-grandfather began.

Bugher took over for his uncle Dick Leinenkugel in January after Dick’s retirement. Dick had been in the position of president since 2014. Bugher said he spent the last year of Dick’s presidency working alongside his uncle to make sure the transition from one president to the next went as smoothly as possible.

Taking over

While it may seem like becoming president of such a prestigious company would make someone nervous, Bugher said he feels fully prepared for what lies ahead.

“I think a lot of that goes back to that transitional year with Dick. Had we not done that, it would be really challenging,” he said.

Becoming president has left Bugher feeling motivated and passionate about the future of the company.

“Each individual generation has made their own unique and pretty significant contribution to our business,” he said. “I want to make sure that we don’t lose sight of that and we’re not the generation that doesn’t have a significant contribution to our business. That doesn’t make me nervous. It’s just fuel and motivation to ensure that we contribute in a meaningful way to our business.”

Bugher said Leinenkugel’s biggest stakeholders are its distributors. Sharing the family story and history with distributors is an important part of the job.

“We have a very powerful history and we’re unique in the sense that we have been around for as long as we have. That’s our point of differentiation,” he said. “It’s important for us to be able to share those stories and talk to our distributors about our history and get them to Chippewa Falls to be able to allow them to touch and feel that history and see things firsthand.”

Paddling alone

Bugher graduated from Edgewood College in Madison before earning an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“As far as my professional career, I wanted to really do something on my own,” he said. “There was something that my dad told me a long time ago and that was that you need to be able to paddle your own canoe and not have others paddle at for you. That has really stuck with me. So I wanted to go out and pursue my own career path.”

He worked for a telecommunications company, TDS Telecom, for more than 10 years, refining his sales, operations and marketing skills until 2013. The job brought him to southern Mississippi and then Tennessee.

In 2013, he was hired by Tenth and Blake, the craft and import division of MillerCoors where he worked as the development manager in the central region, which was located in Dallas. He moved up the ranks over the next six years.

When Dick Leinenkugel took over as president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in 2014, he began recruiting Bugher to be the next president, knowing that one day he would pass the reins to the next generation.

Big plans

Bugher said he has a list of priorities for Leinenkugel’s going forward. One of them is to keep Summer Shandy at the top of the craft beer segment.

“With Summer Shandy we continue to be the No. 1 craft spring, summer seasonal, year over year and I want to ensure that that continues. That’s certainly a priority,” he said. “We also want to continue to innovate. And so that’s just more motivation for me to continue to accelerate how we think about new beers that we want to test.”

Bugher is excited about the new pilot system at Leinie Lodge, which will allow the company to experiment more with small batches. He’s also proud of a new restaurant and brewery opening in April in Milwaukee.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, a full-service restaurant, bar and brewery at American Family Field, is set to make its public debut April 3, when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets in their 2023 Major League Baseball home opener. While serving elevated ballpark fare, Barrel Yard will also operate an on-site brewery. Barrel Yard will offer some of Leinenkugel’s most popular beers and seasonal favorites, along with craft specialty beers available only at American Family Field.

The wraparound restaurant space features a 27-foot bar with 48 tap lines, as well as a smaller bar just inside the restaurant with 16 taps.

The new ideas don’t stop there.

Bugher said the company held its team meeting in Denver in January to talk about its strategy for 2023. There are three significant pillars that act as the foundation of their goals.

“The first is to innovate. The second is to modernize, and the third is to accelerate,” Bugher said.

“We do a lot of good things at Leinie Lodge and a lot of good things in our brewery. We were voted top 10 brewery tour by Reader’s Digest, and so that suggests that we’re doing something right. But that doesn’t mean that there’s not an opportunity to grow differently,” he said. “I’ve challenged the team to think about the things that we are doing right and think about how we can maximize that. I think within the spirit of those three pillars, that will also drive change.”

For Bugher and the rest of the Leinenkugel’s, change is one small part of running a six-generation business. The other parts are consistency and family legacy.

Over the decades, Bugher said he inherited a lot of knowledge from his uncle Dick and other family members.

“There’s a lot that I’ve learned from my uncle. There’s a lot that he learned from his dad and my grandfather. I think, what he learned from Bill Leinenkugel and something that he has reinforced throughout his career is, the more people you meet, the more beer you’re gonna sell,” Bugher said. “I go back to the value of our relationships.”

Bugher said his grandfather Bill Leinenkugel played a big role in the lives of he, his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“Not only the fifth generation, my grandfather’s kids, my aunts and uncles, and my mom of course, but our generation — his grandkids. While he didn’t mandate or try to force all of his kids or grandkids to work in the business, I know he’d be very happy. I know he wanted his kids to be interested in this family business,” Bugher said.

“Family involvement has been such a big piece of who we are as a brewery. So I know that he would be very proud of how far we’ve come and how we’ve continued to be able to be involved with the business and lead it.”