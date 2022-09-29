Trempealeau County turns some deer roadkill into salvageable food

WHITEHALL — Many Wisconsin drivers have faced the misfortune of hitting a deer while traveling on the state's roads and highways.

In Trempealeau County alone, there were 428 reported car and deer crashes in 2021.

But dispatchers with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office are trying to make a negative into a positive by turning the deer from some of those crashes into salvageable food.

The dispatchers began Helping Out Hunger six years ago. In the past year, 60 deer killed in car and deer crashes in Trempealeau County were turned into food.

"Those numbers were greater pre-COVID, but they are creeping up again," said Carmen Wilson, the dispatch sergeant for the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

"We are in Wisconsin, so we have a lot of car and deer crashes. And we realized so much food is going to waste," Wilson said of her fellow dispatchers.

"With Helping Out Hunger, we just wanted to give that opportunity to the community," she said.

Here’s how the program works:

When county dispatchers receive a report of a car and deer crash, they get confirmation from a deputy or the person who hits the deer whether the animal is in good condition.

Then dispatchers call from the list of 22 people who have said they will take usable deer killed from crashes.

People must pick up the deer within one to two hours, depending on temperature conditions.

The people who are going to pick up the deer are given a phone number for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources so they can register the deer by phone. This prevents people from picking up the deer being in possession of an untagged deer.

Wilson said the program shuts down in the summer months because temperatures are too warm, so the venison isn't salvageable. Dispatchers typically begin the program in October when temperatures begin to cool, she said.

Anyone that is interested in being placed on the list for collecting deer killed in crashes for food may call the Trempealeau County dispatch center at 715-538-4351.

The dispatchers will ask people their guidelines for being called. People living in the northern part of the county such as the Osseo, Eleva and Strum areas may not be interested in driving an hour to the southern part of the county to pick up a deer. And some people may not want to be called in the middle of the night if a car and deer crash occurs at 2 a.m., Wilson said.

Wilson has been pleased by the interest in the Helping Out Hunger program.

"There's more of a need than I thought there would be," she said.

Some of the people dispatchers call pick up the deer, have the meat processed and then donate the venison to people in need, Wilson said.

"That's pretty neat too," she said. "I think a lot of people that do this process the meat themselves."

Of the deer that are picked up through the program, 80% to 90% of them are successfully salvaged for food, Wilson said.

"There's a lot of deer that aren't salvageable," she said.

Wilson said law enforcement dispatchers are the perfect group of people to manage this type of program.

"We are working 24 hours a day. If we know a deer is salvageable, there is nobody better than a dispatcher to tell another person where they can get a deer," she said.

Wilson believes the Trempealeau County program may be unique.

"I don't know of any other counties that are doing this," she said.