Turtle Lake man, pet, dead in house fire

TURTLE LAKE — A 56-year-old man has died in a Monday evening fire in Turtle Lake, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 5:57 p.m. Monday of a structure fire at 1285 2nd St., Turtle Lake, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The caller said a man was likely still in the home.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Turtle Lake Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Turtle Lake Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

“The Turtle Lake Fire Department upon arrival started an immediate attack on the fire and search for the male subject,” Fitzgerald wrote in a press release. “They were met with heavy smoke and heat which hindered the search. About one hour into the attack, a male subject was found deceased in the residence as well as a family pet.”

The deceased man was owner of the residence. His wife had escaped the fire and called in the fire. She was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Fire Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Certified Fire Investigator. No foul play is suspected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the name is not being released pending family notification,” Fitzgerald said.

