Two counts of child sexual assault: carnival worker charged

Craig D. McPherson, from the state of Georgia, was charged Thursday in Chippewa County Court with second-degree sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. These charges carry a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

The 61-year-old McPherson is a carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in a vehicle after leaving the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds. The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and the girl reported the sexual assault about three hours later.

The sisters reside outside of Chippewa Falls. They report not knowing McPherson before the fair began. According to police reports, the 14-year-old girl and her 22-year-old sister left the fairgrounds to buy alcohol and drove to a gas station on East Hill on July 16. While the 22-year-old victim’s sister was in the store, McPherson allegedly climbed into the vehicle’s back seat and raped the 14-year-old girl.

McPherson has criminal history in half a dozen states, records show. His record includes a 1988 aggravated arson charge and a 1999 rape charge.

Video surveillance from the gas station shows he got in the back seat of the vehicle despite him initially denying having been present.

In a later interview, according to police reports, “McPherson admitted to engaging in sexual activity,” but says the 14-year old, “lied about her age.”

McPherson is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He’s forbidden from contacting the victim, the victim’s family or any juvenile girls.

McPherson will be back in court Tuesday.