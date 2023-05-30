Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BARRON COUNTY — A van and car collided Monday night in rural Barron County, leaving two people dead and another 12 injured. According to officials, some of the injuries are serious and two teenagers are listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The accident happened in southern Barron County, north of Ridgeland, and was reported at 5:52 p.m. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said a van carrying 10 people was headed north on Highway 25 when it was hit by a car heading west on County Road A.

A preliminary investigation indicated the car struck the van. There were four occupants in the car, who ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old.

The van had 10 occupants. The ages of the people in the van ranged from 8 to 54 years old.

A 13-year-old boy from the car and a 54-year-old man from the van died from their injuries, the sheriff’s department reported.

The 54-year-old man who was driving the van and two 17-year-olds from the car were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition.

The rest of the vehicles' occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The sheriff’s office said that a deputy was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after the van caught fire in the aftermath of the crash.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, Marshfield Medical Center Ambulances, Mayo Ambulance, Cumberland Ambulance, Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Colfax Ambulance, Clear Lake Ambulance, Boyceville Ambulance, Dallas Fire Department, Ridgeland Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, Lifelink Helicopters, North Memorial Helicopter, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.

Highway 25 was closed for four hours as crews worked at the scene. However, it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.