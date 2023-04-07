TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — The bodies of two adults were found Friday morning in the town of Lafayette in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chippewa Fire District, responded to a call around 8 a.m. Friday and found the bodies upon arrival at a residence.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department reported that an investigation is active into the incident.
“At this point in the investigation there does not appear to be further danger to the public. Our office will not be releasing further information at this time, when additional information is available it will be disseminated,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes wrote in an email.
I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.