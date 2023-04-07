TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — The bodies of two adults were found Friday morning in the town of Lafayette in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chippewa Fire District, responded to a call around 8 a.m. Friday and found the bodies upon arrival at a residence.

“At this point in the investigation there does not appear to be further danger to the public. Our office will not be releasing further information at this time, when additional information is available it will be disseminated,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes wrote in an email.