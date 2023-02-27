The City of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS will begin offering a signing bonus to new employees, immediately, in an effort to improve recruitment numbers. The signing bonus will total $2,500, in two payments. New hires will receive $1,250 upfront and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.
The City of Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS will begin offering a signing bonus to new employees, immediately, in an effort to improve recruitment numbers.
The signing bonus will total $2,500, in two payments. New hires will receive $1,250 upfront and $1,250 after 12 months of work for the department.
Pictured is Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas driving one of the city's emergency vehicles.
Lee Douglas, fire chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services was first hired by the department in 1990. Now, more than 32 years later, he’s getting ready to retire.
MENOMONIE — Two people died in a house fire in rural Menomonie early Sunday morning.
Firefighters report that a neighbor and family members attempted to rescue the two occupants, but were unsuccessful.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office issued a press release saying William M. Dahl, 74, and Bonni Bukkila, 66, "were beyond help" and pronounced dead at the scene of the fire by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday at a duplex on 410th Ave. in Menomonie Township, which is part of Dunn County.
The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the fire did not appear to be criminal in nature and foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.
